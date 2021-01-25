 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Italian PM Conte to resign in bid to form new coalition government – cabinet office

25 Jan, 2021 20:20
Get short URL
Italian PM Conte to resign in bid to form new coalition government – cabinet office
FILE PHOTO of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on April 21, 2020 © REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will tender his resignation to the president on Tuesday after first informing ministers, the government's cabinet office has said. Conte is expected to then try and form a new government.

The PM faces calls from within his own government to resign and assemble a new administration after losing his Senate majority last week when ex-PM Matteo Renzi withdrew his party from the coalition.

Renzi's Italia Viva party resigned in response to the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the country's economic recession – a move that has thrown Italian politics into fresh disarray.

Conte is hoping that President Sergio Mattarella will give him the mandate to create a new government, according to sources cited by Reuters.

Last week, Conte narrowly survived a Senate vote to stay in power just days after Renzi pulled his support, although the PM lost his majority in the upper chamber.

Also on rt.com The rise of La Resistenza to Covid lockdowns! Defiant Italian bar and restaurant owners choose civil disobedience and reopen

He then faced calls to quit from the coalition's center-left Democratic Party (PD) after failing in his subsequent efforts to garner support from centrist and independent lawmakers.

Conte is also supported in the coalition by the anti-establishment Five Star (M5S) party.

The PM and Renzi had clashed over Conte's public spending plan, which included allowing external experts, rather than lawmakers, to determine how cash is used.

Political upheaval is not uncommon in Italy, which has seen 66 governments since 1945.

More than 85,000 people have died with Covid-19 in Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University data, the highest toll in Europe after the UK.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies