 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Chile issues tsunami warning & orders evacuation of Antarctic base after 7.0 quake

24 Jan, 2021 01:33
Get short URL
Chile issues tsunami warning & orders evacuation of Antarctic base after 7.0 quake
Chile's Bernardo O'Higgins army base is seen at Antarctica in this undated handout photo provided by the Chilean Army on December 22, 2020 ©  Chilean Army /Handout via Reuters
A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake followed by multiple aftershocks have rattled Chile, triggering a tsunami warning for the coastal regions, and evacuation of the country’s largest research station in Antarctica.

The strongest of over half a dozen jolts struck South Shetland Islands some 216 kilometers northeast of Chile’s O'Higgins scientific base at 8:36pm, while another 5.8 quake shook the Chile-Argentina border region close to the capital Santiago around 30 minutes later.

Chileans were urged to abandon coastal areas due to a tsunami threat, although later the Interior Ministry clarified that the evacuation order was sent out to cell phones across the country by “mistake,” and was only meant for the coastal regions of Antarctica.

Chile’s largest Antarctic installation, Base Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva, was evacuated as a precaution. “Our staff is protected in a safe place without incident,” Chilean Air Force confirmed on Twitter, reporting no damage to the infrastructure.

Located just 200 meters from the Russian Bellingshausen Station, Eduardo Frei is the most important of Chile’s four permanent installations on the icy continent, where the country claims a slice of territory covering the South Shetland Islands, the Antarctic Peninsula, and several other adjacent islands. The base is supported by the tiny commune of Villa Las Estrellas, which has a population of about 150 in the summer – between October and February – and only 80 for the rest of the year.

Also on rt.com Chilean military transport plane with 38 people onboard declared ‘crashed’ after vanishing en route to Antarctica

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies