Chile issues tsunami warning & orders evacuation of Antarctic base after 7.0 quake

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake followed by multiple aftershocks have rattled Chile, triggering a tsunami warning for the coastal regions, and evacuation of the country’s largest research station in Antarctica.

The strongest of over half a dozen jolts struck South Shetland Islands some 216 kilometers northeast of Chile’s O'Higgins scientific base at 8:36pm, while another 5.8 quake shook the Chile-Argentina border region close to the capital Santiago around 30 minutes later.

False alarm for evacuation in all of Chile for a tsunami alert. The only place that needs to evacuate is Antártica Chile base. #LaSerena#Chile#Sismo#Quake#Covid_19https://t.co/FakNp9NRZK — Llama Viajante (@LlamaViajante) January 24, 2021

Chileans were urged to abandon coastal areas due to a tsunami threat, although later the Interior Ministry clarified that the evacuation order was sent out to cell phones across the country by “mistake,” and was only meant for the coastal regions of Antarctica.

🔵 AHORA:Ante la alerta de tsunami emitida, se realizó una evacuación preventiva en la Base Aérea Antártica #FACh. Nuestro personal se encuentra a resguardo en un lugar de seguridad sin novedad y la infraestructura se encuentra sin observaciones. pic.twitter.com/EgMt1P3Nn8 — Fuerza Aérea de Chile (@FACh_Chile) January 24, 2021

Chile’s largest Antarctic installation, Base Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva, was evacuated as a precaution. “Our staff is protected in a safe place without incident,” Chilean Air Force confirmed on Twitter, reporting no damage to the infrastructure.

Located just 200 meters from the Russian Bellingshausen Station, Eduardo Frei is the most important of Chile’s four permanent installations on the icy continent, where the country claims a slice of territory covering the South Shetland Islands, the Antarctic Peninsula, and several other adjacent islands. The base is supported by the tiny commune of Villa Las Estrellas, which has a population of about 150 in the summer – between October and February – and only 80 for the rest of the year.

