Fire breaks out at India's Serum Institute, world's biggest vaccine maker (VIDEO)

A fire has broken out at a production facility belonging to the world’s largest vaccine producer, the Serum Institute of India. The company’s top brass have said Covid vaccine production isn’t impacted.

On Thursday afternoon, emergency services were called to a plant belonging to the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune, India, after a fire broke out of the fifth floor of the facility.

The company’s Executive Director, Suresh Jadhav, confirmed that the facility in question was used for the production of a BCG vaccine, a jab primarily used against tuberculosis.

Looks like a major fire at the Serum Institute of India, the manufacturer of the Covishield vaccine. Hope everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/4h92dx9WTO — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) January 21, 2021

The SII is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer and is currently mass producing AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 jab, Covishield. Jadhav confirmed that the facility where the Covishield vaccine is manufactured is far away from the fire.

The Mayor of Pune’s, Murlidhar Mohol, said a call had been received at 2.50pm local time (09:20 GMT) alerting authorities to the fire. He said ten fire engines and at least two extra tankers were rushed to the incident.

Fire breaks out on 2nd floor of Serum Institute of India, Pune. 10 fire tenders have rushed to the spot. Sources: Fire at under construction unit. Vaccine production won’t be hit & vaccine storage unit is safe. pic.twitter.com/uwRdSoN1Mu — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 21, 2021

