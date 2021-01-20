Madrid rocked by huge blast as footage shows smoke and debris-littered streets (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

An explosion struck central Madrid on Wednesday, reportedly injuring six, with dramatic images from the scene showing a building ripped apart and debris covering the street below. The cause of the blast is not yet known.

At least six people have been injured, one seriously, police sources told broadcaster La Sexta.

Photos and videos filmed by shocked onlookers show cars destroyed by the blast and smoke billowing from the upper floor of a building. The incident occurred shortly before 3pm local time.

Acaba de haber una explosión terrible en la Calle Toledo. pic.twitter.com/CggzntAmtQ — Leire Ariz Sarasketa (@leireariz) January 20, 2021

A local journalist said a “terrible” explosion had occurred in Calle Toledo, a street in a downtown area of the Spanish capital. The street has been cordoned off by first responders.

A spokesperson for the City Council of Madrid confirmed that firefighters, police and civil protection units are responding to the incident. Eight crews of firefighters have been dispatched to the area, according to local news site, TeleMadrid.

A school is reported to have been badly damaged by the explosion, and the smoke seen in videos filmed on the street is said to be coming from a nursing home next door to the building where the blast took place.

Una explosión en la calle Toledo un minuto después de pasar yo por ahí no sabemos que ha sido si es una explosión de gas o es otra cosa. pic.twitter.com/rP7JpdxVm9 — Carlos García E.🔻 (@CarlosGarcaEsc1) January 20, 2021

Acaba de explotar algo cerca de Puerta de Toledo. ¿Qué más va a pasar? pic.twitter.com/Ong93ucDZC — Marta Curiel Tirado (@MartaCuriel_) January 20, 2021

The cause of the blast is currently unclear, though unconfirmed reports suggest it was due to a gas leak, and it is not known if there are any casualties. The building worst affected by the explosion reportedly belongs to the Catholic archbishop of Madrid.

Local residents, including a number of elderly people from the nursing home, are being evacuated from the area, with police reportedly advising people to leave in case there are further explosions.

#ÚLTIMAHORA | Se produce una explosión en la calle Toledo de Madrid, a la altura de una residencia de ancianos https://t.co/Jg9nl31bqRpic.twitter.com/zJKvW0t03N - @europapress — Class 98.7FM Noticias (@Class987FM) January 20, 2021

The site of the explosion is not far from Puerta de Toledo, one of the city’s gates and a popular tourist attraction.

