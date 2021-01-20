 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Madrid rocked by huge blast as footage shows smoke and debris-littered streets (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

20 Jan, 2021 14:18
Screenshot © Twitter / @valleejooo_
An explosion struck central Madrid on Wednesday, reportedly injuring six, with dramatic images from the scene showing a building ripped apart and debris covering the street below. The cause of the blast is not yet known.

At least six people have been injured, one seriously, police sources told broadcaster La Sexta.

Photos and videos filmed by shocked onlookers show cars destroyed by the blast and smoke billowing from the upper floor of a building. The incident occurred shortly before 3pm local time.

A local journalist said a “terrible” explosion had occurred in Calle Toledo, a street in a downtown area of the Spanish capital. The street has been cordoned off by first responders.

A spokesperson for the City Council of Madrid confirmed that firefighters, police and civil protection units are responding to the incident. Eight crews of firefighters have been dispatched to the area, according to local news site, TeleMadrid.

A school is reported to have been badly damaged by the explosion, and the smoke seen in videos filmed on the street is said to be coming from a nursing home next door to the building where the blast took place.

The cause of the blast is currently unclear, though unconfirmed reports suggest it was due to a gas leak, and it is not known if there are any casualties. The building worst affected by the explosion reportedly belongs to the Catholic archbishop of Madrid.

Local residents, including a number of elderly people from the nursing home, are being evacuated from the area, with police reportedly advising people to leave in case there are further explosions.

The site of the explosion is not far from Puerta de Toledo, one of the city’s gates and a popular tourist attraction.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

