 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Heavy snow causes deadly pileup involving more than 130 cars on Japanese expressway (VIDEO)

19 Jan, 2021 10:24
Get short URL
Heavy snow causes deadly pileup involving more than 130 cars on Japanese expressway (VIDEO)
General view shows the site where cars were involved in a series of crashes when a snow storm struck a stretch of highway on the Tohoku Expressway in Osaki, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan January 19, 2021 © Kyodo via REUTERS
More than 130 vehicles have been involved in a pileup on a Japanese expressway, leaving one dead, after heavy snow blanketed wide areas of northern and north-eastern Japan.

The fatal crash took place around midday on Tuesday on the Tohoku Expressway in Osaki, Miyagi Prefecture, leaving one person dead and 10 others hospitalized, police and firefighters said. Heavy snowfall continues to cover large areas of northern and north-eastern Japan, creating unfavorable conditions for driving.

Videos shown on national TV show the extent of the damage caused as approximately 130 vehicles stacked up along the highway.

Rescue teams are working to free more than 200 passengers trapped in their vehicles on a 900-meter stretch of highway. Expressway operators have said visibility is near zero.

Japan Meteorological Agency has forecast more extreme weather, with Hokuriku, Tohoku and Hokkaido regions expected to record snowfalls of up to 50 centimeters, 40 cm and 30 cm, respectively.

East Japan Railway has suspended some of its shinkansen bullet train services in the Tohoku region due to the inclement weather. 

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies