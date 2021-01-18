 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Global Covid-19 deaths to top 100,000 a week ‘very soon,’ WHO warns

18 Jan, 2021 14:44
Get short URL
Global Covid-19 deaths to top 100,000 a week ‘very soon,’ WHO warns
Health workers carry the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. © Reuters / Adnan Abidi
The rate of coronavirus fatalities around the globe is on the brink of surpassing 100,000 per week, the World Health Organization’s top emergency expert Mike Ryan has warned as the pandemic continues to rage more than a year on.

The disease is currently killing 93,000 people per week, but the 100,000 mark will be exceeded “very soon,” Ryan pointed out in his epidemiological update at the WHO’s executive board meeting on Monday.

“Currently our epidemiological situation is dynamic and uneven, it’s further complicated by variants” of the virus, he said. Thousands of strains of Covid-19 have already been discovered by scientists, with one variant detected in the UK late last year believed to be the most contagious.

The Americas region currently accounts for almost half of all coronavirus-related deaths. In Europe, infections and fatalities have stabilized, but still remain at a “high level,” the emergency health expert added.

Also on rt.com World on the brink of ‘catastrophic moral failure’ as equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines at ‘serious risk’ – WHO chief

According to WHO data, there have been more than 93 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 and more than two million deaths around the globe since the start of the pandemic in late 2019.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies