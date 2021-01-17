 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Music producer Phil Spector dies aged 81 after contracting Covid-19

17 Jan, 2021 16:16
Get short URL
Music producer Phil Spector dies aged 81 after contracting Covid-19
Phil Spector has died aged 81. © Al Seib-Pool/ Global Look Press
Phil Spector, who produced many of pop music’s biggest hits, has reportedly died from Covid-19 related complications at the age of 81. He was serving a prison sentence for murder.

Spector was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease four weeks ago and was transferred from prison to hospital. 

TMZ is reporting that he recovered enough to return to jail but he relapsed and struggled with breathing and returned to a hospital where he died Saturday.

The 81-year-old was serving a 19 years-to-life sentence for the 2003 murder of actress Lana Clarkson. He was convicted in 2009, six years after Clarkson was shot dead at his home.

Spector carved out an extraordinary music career, winning acclaim as a record producer, musician and song-writer. He developed the hugely influential music production formula known as the Wall of Sound.

Spector produced 20 top 40 hits between 1961 and 1965 and went on to work with the Beatles, the Righteous Brothers and Ike and Tina Turner. He also influenced artists ranging from the Beach Boys to Bruce Springsteen.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies