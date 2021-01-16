China builds 1,500-room isolation ward in just 5 DAYS over new coronavirus spike in Hebei province (VIDEO)

Chinese city of Nangong has completed construction of a massive 1,500-room observation ward in just 5 days after a local outbreak of coronavirus was detected. Some 5,000 more rooms are expected to be completed next week.

The large isolation center was built on the grounds of a factory outside the city, in the north-eastern Chinese province of Hebei. The facility made up of prefabricated huts, has 1,500 rooms to house people suspected of having coronavirus.

a total of 6500 sets. According to the plan, the rest will be completed in a week.1月14日，河北南宫市首批1300套隔离房已建设完成。屋内有采暖设备，配备了新的被褥、马桶、热水壶。据了解，该市计划建设隔离房6处，共计6500套。按计划其余的将在一周内全部完工。 pic.twitter.com/aTS45mmzqs — 青海草原圆-爱毛胖爱国羽 (@ANGELCH85676477) January 15, 2021

Each room measuring 18 square meters, comes equipped with a bed, electric heater, sink and toilet. WiFi access is also available to brighten up the stay of the patients.

Chine : Vidéo qui montrerait l'avancement du chantier d'isolement à Nangong, Hebei où le premier lot de 1500 kits d'abris devrait être assemblé en 5 jours.Date : 15 janvier 2021https://t.co/0RgWu3zRdzpic.twitter.com/RLMvlnMOuh — Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) January 16, 2021

Construction work kicked off on January 10 after a local cluster of coronavirus was detected in the city. The 1,500-room ward is the first of six to be urgently constructed in the city to contain the outbreak. In total 6,500 rooms are scheduled to be built with all the facilities expected to be ready next week. Another 3,000-room isolation center is under construction in Hebei’s provincial capital Shijiazhuang.

As of late Friday, the province has reported 643 locally transmitted as well as two more imported cases of Covid-19, according to official figures reported by Xinhua.

Also on rt.com WHO fact-finding mission arrives in China’s Wuhan to investigate origins of Covid-19

All the recent coronavirus clusters have been primarily caused by travelers coming from abroad or contaminated imported goods, head of the National Health Commission (NHC) Ma Xiaowei said on Saturday.

“Since December 2020, epidemic clusters have occurred in Beijing, Sichuan, Liaoning, Hebei and Heilongjiang,” Ma said. “They mainly have the following characteristics. Firstly, they are all imported from abroad, caused by travelers from overseas, or contaminated cold-chain imported items.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!