 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Indian news anchor who quit job for fake Harvard role says she is ‘victim of a very serious phishing attack’

15 Jan, 2021 15:12
Get short URL
Indian news anchor who quit job for fake Harvard role says she is ‘victim of a very serious phishing attack’
Harvard University © Getty Images / Maddie Meyer; Nidhi Razdan (inset) © Wikipedia
Established Indian news anchor Nidhi Razdan has filed a police complaint claiming she was duped into quitting her job for an offer to join Harvard University as an Associate Professor of Journalism that turned out to be a scam.

Razdan worked for 21 years at NDTV, one of India’s biggest broadcasters, but on Friday said she had been tricked into leaving the company in June after she became the “victim of a very serious phishing attack.”

The journalist thought she was joining Harvard in September 2020, with her classes set to start in January 2021 due to the pandemic - but realized her job offer was fake after contacting senior authorities at the Ivy League university about the job.

“I did not, in fact, receive an offer by Harvard University to join their faculty as an Associate Professor of Journalism,” she said in a statement on Friday, released on Twitter.

“The perpetrators of this attack used clever forgeries and misrepresentations to obtain access to my personal data and communications and may have also gained access to my devices and my email/social media accounts.”

Also on rt.com Parler hacker says RELAX, not ALL private information was compromised

Razdan said that she was “alarmed at the scale” of the hoax, adding that she had urged Harvard authorities to deal with the incident, as well as the police.

Many users on social media were quick to mock Razdan over the incident, while others were more understanding, including Joshua Benton, the former Director of the Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard University.

He described the incident as “awful,” but clarified that although the university is home to the Nieman Journalism Lab, it does not have a “journalism-specific faculty or classes.”

Another social media user had already pointed out back in September 2020 that Razdan’s name did “not appear in the Master Faculty List yet” and that the course was not listed, despite the journalist prematurely declaring her new position in her Twitter bio.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies