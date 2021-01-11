Parler goes offline as Amazon pulls the plug on the conservative social network

Parler has dropped offline after Amazon kicked the conservative-friendly site off its hosting service in the early hours of Monday morning, following Apple and Google’s move to block the fledgling social network over the weekend.

On Monday morning, at 3am EST, Parler, the social networking site popular among American conservatives, was taken offline after Amazon pulled support, claiming the site was hosting allowing “threats of violence” in the wake of a deadly riot at the US Capitol.

Parler had been reliant on the Amazon Web Services (AWS), a cloud computing services platform, owned and run by the tech giant.

“Recently, we’ve seen a steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms,” said AWS in a letter to Parler obtained by NBC News.

On Saturday, Apple followed in Google’s footsteps, removing Parler from its App Store, having given the company 24 hours to introduce adequate measures to “prevent the spread of posts inciting violence.”

Parler’s CEO, John Matze, has slammed the move.

“This was a coordinated attack by the tech giants to kill competition in the market place. We were too successful too fast. You can expect the war on competition and free speech to continue, but don’t count us out,” Matze said on Saturday.

Also on rt.com Parler CEO denounces ‘coordinated attack’ by Big Tech as Amazon prepares to pull plug on its servers

Google suspended Parler from its Google Play Store on Friday, shortly after Twitter banned President Donald Trump indefinitely.

There had been rumors that the incumbent president was considering moving to Parler, which reportedly had 12 million users when it was forced offline.

Matze wrote on Monday, “we will likely be down longer than expected,” having previously noted the site would be down for a week.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!