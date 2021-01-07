Events on Capitol Hill show Western democracy is ‘fragile & vulnerable,’ Iran's president claims

The Iranian president has said that the storming of the US Capitol building by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump demonstrates how weak Western democracy is.

Speaking on Thursday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani took a swipe at the democracies of the West, adding that future American leaders should learn from what happened on Wednesday when violent protests on Capitol Hill saw four people die.

“What we saw in the United States… shows above all how fragile and vulnerable Western democracy is,” Rouhani said as cited by local media.

We saw that unfortunately the ground is fertile for populism, despite the advances in science and industry.

Rouhani recapped the damage that the outgoing US president has caused on the international arena, especially blaming Trump for “great blows” to Syria, Palestine and Yemen.

Rouhani didn’t mince his words, describing Trump as “an unsound man” and saying his populism was to blame.

Rouhani expressed hope that the new US administration would be able to return to the law for the benefit of America and people around the world.

“Those who will take power in the White House… must make amends and return the American people, who are a great nation, to their true place,” Rouhani added.

On Wednesday, a protest turned violent after Trump supporters breached the Capitol building and staged an occupation. One woman was fatally shot, and three others died in “medical emergencies” during the unrest.

Later, Trump promised “an orderly transition,” after the US Congress certified the victory of Joe Biden.

