Messaging platform Slack crashes, users around the world report service outage

The communications platform Slack, which has more than 75 million active users, has crashed, leaving many businesses without their core means of communication as workplaces remain closed due to Covid restrictions.

The tech firm apologized for the disruption to services and said its team is currently looking into the issue.

“We’re still investigating the ongoing connectivity issues with Slack,” the company said in an update about the outage. “All hands are on deck on our end to further investigate.”

Customers may experience issues connecting to Slack to loading channels at this time. Our team is on the case and we will keep you posted. Apologies for any disruption. https://t.co/A17yXzyV5a — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) January 4, 2021

Slack’s own system dashboard showed that problems had been logged for messaging and for connections.

Monday marked a return to work for many employees after the Christmas and New Year period, with a much higher volume than usual currently working from home due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions and using services such as Slack to coordinate with colleagues remotely.

Many affected by the outage turned to Twitter for solace.

Slack being down on the morning we all return to work feels like 2021 promising it will be a bit kinder to us all — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 4, 2021

slack: collapses on the first day back at workme: mood — ✨ Carly Rae Tracing 🌙 (@lunasorcery) January 4, 2021

DETAILS TO FOLLOW