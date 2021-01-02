 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

At least 70 civilians killed in militant attacks in Niger – reports

2 Jan, 2021 20:58
Get short URL
At least 70 civilians killed in militant attacks in Niger – reports
FILE PHOTO: A Nigerien soldier walks out of a house that residents say a Boko Haram militant had forcefully seized and occupied in Damasak, March 24, 2015 © Reuters / Joe Penney
Militants killed at least 70 civilians in coordinated attacks on two villages in Niger, near the border with Mali, Reuters has reported, citing security sources. Jihadist attacks are commonplace in the region.

Local media reported on Saturday that the attacks took place in the villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye. Dozens are feared to have died in the violence.

Also on rt.com French airstrikes kill over 50 Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists in Mali – defense minister

The border regions of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have been a hotbed of jihadist violence since 2012, when multiple militant groups in Mali began an armed campaign against the government. 

French forces have been deployed to Mali since 2013, where they are shoring up the government’s effort against the terrorists.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies