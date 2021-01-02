At least 70 civilians killed in militant attacks in Niger – reports

Militants killed at least 70 civilians in coordinated attacks on two villages in Niger, near the border with Mali, Reuters has reported, citing security sources. Jihadist attacks are commonplace in the region.

Local media reported on Saturday that the attacks took place in the villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye. Dozens are feared to have died in the violence.

The border regions of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have been a hotbed of jihadist violence since 2012, when multiple militant groups in Mali began an armed campaign against the government.

French forces have been deployed to Mali since 2013, where they are shoring up the government’s effort against the terrorists.

