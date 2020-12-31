French actor Robert Hossein, star of ‘Le Professionnel’, dies aged 93

French director and actor Robert Hossein has died after contracting Covid-19, just hours after he celebrated his 93rd birthday. The multi-talented star carved out a decades-long legacy in theater, cinema, and television.

During his decades-long career, he worked with such directors as Roger Vadim, Claude Lelouch and Tonie Marshall. In 1981, Hossein starred with Jean-Paul Belmondo in ‘Le Professionnel’, a French action thriller directed by Georges Lautner. Another role which brought him huge popularity was that of Jeoffrey de Peyrac, a character in the ‘Angelique’ series of historical romance films made in the 1960s.

Robert Hossein died of Covid-19 in hospital a few hours after his 93d birthday. He is reported to have contracted the virus during a previous hospitalization.

