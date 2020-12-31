 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
French actor Robert Hossein, star of ‘Le Professionnel’, dies aged 93

31 Dec, 2020 11:55
French actor Robert Hossein, star of ‘Le Professionnel’, dies aged 93
File photo: © Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS
French director and actor Robert Hossein has died after contracting Covid-19, just hours after he celebrated his 93rd birthday. The multi-talented star carved out a decades-long legacy in theater, cinema, and television.

During his decades-long career, he worked with such directors as Roger Vadim, Claude Lelouch and Tonie Marshall. In 1981, Hossein starred with Jean-Paul Belmondo in ‘Le Professionnel’, a French action thriller directed by Georges Lautner. Another role which brought him huge popularity was that of Jeoffrey de Peyrac, a character in the ‘Angelique’ series of historical romance films made in the 1960s.

Robert Hossein died of Covid-19 in hospital a few hours after his 93d birthday. He is reported to have contracted the virus during a previous hospitalization.

