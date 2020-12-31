Assassins dressed as hospital staff EXECUTE patient undergoing treatment for gunshot wound in Mexico

Assassins reportedly dressed as members of the medical staff carried out an audacious hit inside a hospital in northern Mexico, killing a man who was under the protection of the country’s National Guard.

Hector Ramirez, 36, was being treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, after an attack on Dcember 17, when two armed hitmen shot him dead on Tuesday morning.

Chihuahua state’s deputy attorney general, Jorge Nava, confirmed that the authorities were reviewing CCTV footage from the hospital to ascertain exactly how the gunmen had gained access to Ramirez. No motive has been given for the killing, and no arrests have yet been made.

“What worries us is that the National Guard was present and chose not to put the patient under protective custody,” public health workers union SNDTSS said in a statement as cited by local media.“They are putting hospital staff at risk.”

The union added that the perpetrators had a well-informed understanding of hospital procedures and timed the attack to coincide with new patient arrivals and staff changes.

Ramirez reportedly had an outstanding federal arrest warrant since 2013 for undisclosed crimes.

The total number of homicides in Mexico in 2020 is set to eclipse last year’s grim record total of 34,608.

