 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

China’s Sinopharm vaccine is 79% effective, developer says, citing Phase 3 trial results

30 Dec, 2020 08:38
Get short URL
China’s Sinopharm vaccine is 79% effective, developer says, citing Phase 3 trial results
FILE PHOTO © Joel Saget / AFP
The vaccine, developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), has shown a nearly 80 percent efficacy rate against the coronavirus, the company said. The vaccine was earlier approved for use in Bahrain and the UAE.

The preliminary analysis on the Phase III trial has shown that the vaccine is safe to use and 79.34 percent effective against Covid-19, Chinese media reported, citing the developer’s subsidiary, the Beijing Institute of Biological Products.

The two-injection course has seen participants develop a high level of antibodies against the coronavirus at a rate of 99.52 percent.

Last month, Sinopharm asked China’s drug regulator to allow the vaccine to be distributed across the country. According to the Global Times, the request can be granted from January 1, 2021.

Sinopharm’s vaccine was cleared for use in Bahrain and the UAE earlier this month. The UAE Health Ministry said the vaccine showed 86 percent efficacy during Phase III trials in the country.

Also on rt.com ‘Some next level propaganda’: HRW director slammed for accusing Hungary of ‘scoring political points’ with Sputnik V imports

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies