China’s Sinopharm vaccine is 79% effective, developer says, citing Phase 3 trial results

The vaccine, developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), has shown a nearly 80 percent efficacy rate against the coronavirus, the company said. The vaccine was earlier approved for use in Bahrain and the UAE.

The preliminary analysis on the Phase III trial has shown that the vaccine is safe to use and 79.34 percent effective against Covid-19, Chinese media reported, citing the developer’s subsidiary, the Beijing Institute of Biological Products.

The two-injection course has seen participants develop a high level of antibodies against the coronavirus at a rate of 99.52 percent.

Last month, Sinopharm asked China’s drug regulator to allow the vaccine to be distributed across the country. According to the Global Times, the request can be granted from January 1, 2021.

Sinopharm’s vaccine was cleared for use in Bahrain and the UAE earlier this month. The UAE Health Ministry said the vaccine showed 86 percent efficacy during Phase III trials in the country.

