Powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes Croatia (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with footage of the damage it caused shared all over social media.

The area around the Croatian capital of Zagreb was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 6.3.

M6.3 #earthquake (#potres) strikes 44 km SE of Zagreb - Centar (#Croatia) 12 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/1NS1FchWGP — EMSC (@LastQuake) December 29, 2020

Dozens of Twitter users shared pictures purportedly showing the aftermath of the quake. The images depict buildings with their roofs completely collapsed and walls partially destroyed.

Some Twitter users even shared footage of the massive earthquake escalating during a National Assembly session, apparently prompting the legislators to evacuate.

