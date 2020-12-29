 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes Croatia (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

29 Dec, 2020 12:06
A strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with footage of the damage it caused shared all over social media.

The area around the Croatian capital of Zagreb was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 6.3.

Dozens of Twitter users shared pictures purportedly showing the aftermath of the quake. The images depict buildings with their roofs completely collapsed and walls partially destroyed.

Some Twitter users even shared footage of the massive earthquake escalating during a National Assembly session, apparently prompting the legislators to evacuate.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

