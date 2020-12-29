Powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes Croatia (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
The area around the Croatian capital of Zagreb was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 6.3.
M6.3 #earthquake (#potres) strikes 44 km SE of Zagreb - Centar (#Croatia) 12 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/1NS1FchWGP— EMSC (@LastQuake) December 29, 2020
Dozens of Twitter users shared pictures purportedly showing the aftermath of the quake. The images depict buildings with their roofs completely collapsed and walls partially destroyed.
Močan potres blizu Zagreba, fotografije iz Zagreba. #potrespic.twitter.com/JauqBSbFPP— Klemen Gartner (@KlemenGartner2) December 29, 2020
Petrinja upravo nakon snažnog potresa 6.2! @N1infoZGpic.twitter.com/CxxT1r1Q0i— Tea Blažević (@blaTeabla) December 29, 2020
Some Twitter users even shared footage of the massive earthquake escalating during a National Assembly session, apparently prompting the legislators to evacuate.
Potres v DZ. pic.twitter.com/cJkVR5ilki— urba 🇸🇮 #DelicDrozgSramota (@urbainstitucija) December 29, 2020
