Four people seriously injured in shooting in Berlin as police launch manhunt for perpetrators

26 Dec, 2020 06:24
FILE PHOTO: A police officer in Berlin, Germany ©  REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Four individuals were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries resulting from a shooting in the German capital, according to Berlin’s police and fire services. Security forces are currently searching for suspects.

The incident occurred in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district in the early hours of Saturday. A police spokesman confirmed that there had been a shooting involving several people but did not provide more details. 

In a message posted to Twitter, the city’s fire department said that three people had been hospitalized with serious injuries. Two of the victims were found at the crime scene while the third person was pulled from a nearby canal with an injury to his leg, Berliner Zeitung reported. Police later confirmed that a fourth person had been hurt in the incident.

Local media, citing eyewitness accounts, said that heavily armed security personnel had been deployed to the scene to search for those involved in the shooting. A police helicopter was also used in the operation. 

Authorities are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. 

