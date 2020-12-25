Europe now has 25 million coronavirus cases – AFP tally

The number of coronavirus cases in Europe surpassed 25 million on Friday, according to a tally by news agency AFP based on official health statistics from different nations.

This makes the continent, representing over 50 countries, the world's worst-affected region in terms of the quantity of registered infections.

The US and Canada rank behind Europe in this measure, with 19,188,172 confirmed cases, followed by Latin America and the Caribbean (15,024,469) and Asia (13,617,004).

It’s not the first anti-record set by Europe this month as, according to AFP data, it also became the first global region to have reached (on December 17) a total of 500,000 virus-linked deaths.

The mutated variant of the coronavirus is a fresh scare for Europe, which originated in the UK earlier this month.

This new strain of the disease, which is believed to be more transmissible that the original Covid-19, has led to more than 50 nations, including most of the EU, China and Brazil, banning arrivals from Britain.

However, cases of the UK variant have recently been discovered in Germany, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Israel, Australia and some other countries.

