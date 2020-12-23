Taiwan reports FIRST local coronavirus case in 8 months, people urged not to ‘panic excessively’

Amid a global second wave of Covid-19, Taiwan has confirmed its first locally transmitted case of the virus since April 12. However, authorities reported negative tests for the person’s contacts.

The government said previously a woman who is a friend of a New Zealand pilot had been infected earlier this week.

“This case has a confirmed source of infection,” President Tsai Ing-wen said, adding: “Please don’t panic excessively.”

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung explained that 170 contacts of the woman had been tested, and results were negative. Three others are still awaiting test results.

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Tuesday that the island’s first local case broke one of the longest periods in the world without a domestic infection, 254 days.

Chen said the woman in her 30s came in close contact with a cargo pilot from New Zealand who had been “associated with a cluster infection among pilots.” The New Zealander claimed he could not recall his contacts, Chen said, and police had to investigate the his movements. The woman was asked to undergo a coronavirus test, and she tested positive.

Taiwan’s EVA Airways – the employer of the pilot – said on Wednesday it is sacking him because he failed to follow disease prevention rules. He might also be fined T$300,000 ($10,653) by local authorities.

Health authorities have also tested 87 contacts at the so-called cargo aircraft cluster, with three positive results.

Taiwan took early prevention methods when the pandemic began and has reported a total of 777 cases, which were mostly imported and seven deaths. Around 130 people are still in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

