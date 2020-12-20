 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Rockets ‘targeting US embassy’ rain on Baghdad’s Green Zone – VIDEOS show fiery intercepts

20 Dec, 2020 21:03
Get short URL
Rockets ‘targeting US embassy’ rain on Baghdad’s Green Zone – VIDEOS show fiery intercepts
FILE PHOTO: US embassy in Baghdad, IRaq. ©  Reuters / Thaier al-Sudani
Multiple rockets have targeted the Iraqi capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday evening. The US embassy’s C-RAM air defense systems were engaged to intercept the missile attack, which it said resulted in no casualties.

Footage published on the social media show the night skies over Baghdad illuminated with flashes of light as rapid-fire guns of the US C-RAM systems were used to intercept the incoming projectiles. At least three rockets were targeting the American diplomatic missions, the Iraqi security officials told AP, saying they were launched by an “outlaw group.”

Most if not all of the rockets were apparently destroyed mid-air, and the US Embassy in Iraq later said that it resulted only in some minor property damage. The embassy then called on Iraqi leaders to prevent any such future attacks and to prosecute those responsible.

The C-RAM systems were deployed by the US to its embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone this summer. Earlier this year, the mission already saw a string of rocket attacks targeting the diplomatic facilities. Washington blamed the incidents on the Iran-aligned militia group Kataib Hezbollah.

The group’s commander was killed alongside Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike in early January. The US is now concerned about a potential uptick in the number of attacks by militant groups seeking to avenge the killing as the anniversary of the US strike draws near.

In early December, Washington announced it would pull some of its diplomatic staff from the mission in Baghdad to “minimize” the risks. In September, it also threatened to shut it down altogether, but never followed through on this threat.

Also on rt.com US to draw down staff from Baghdad embassy amid ‘security concerns’ as anniversary of Soleimani assassination draws near – reports

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies