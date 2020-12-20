 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Tokyo bikers club in Santa outfits ride through city to raise awareness of violence against children (PHOTOS)

20 Dec, 2020 13:59
Get short URL
Tokyo bikers club in Santa outfits ride through city to raise awareness of violence against children (PHOTOS)
© Reuters / Issei Kato
Bikers from the ‘Harley Santa Club’ rode their motorcycles in the Japanese capital to raise awareness of child abuse and deliver toys to orphans.

This year the usually large event was reduced to about 100 participants, many wearing masks, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The parade was followed by a toy run to donate toys and candy to children living in orphanages.

The club noted that children have become more vulnerable to domestic violence and abuse due to lockdowns.

RT
© Reuters / Issei Kato

“Especially because of the coronavirus pandemic this year, I think there are many child abuse cases [that are] out of sight,” Takashi Mine, director of the event, told Reuters.

“It is very likely now that parents will take the stress out on their children after losing their jobs,” he warned.

RT
© Reuters / Issei Kato

Members of motorcycle clubs around the world hold annual events dedicated to the protection of children and helping minors in need.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies