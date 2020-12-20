Tokyo bikers club in Santa outfits ride through city to raise awareness of violence against children (PHOTOS)

Bikers from the ‘Harley Santa Club’ rode their motorcycles in the Japanese capital to raise awareness of child abuse and deliver toys to orphans.

This year the usually large event was reduced to about 100 participants, many wearing masks, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The parade was followed by a toy run to donate toys and candy to children living in orphanages.

The club noted that children have become more vulnerable to domestic violence and abuse due to lockdowns.

“Especially because of the coronavirus pandemic this year, I think there are many child abuse cases [that are] out of sight,” Takashi Mine, director of the event, told Reuters.

“It is very likely now that parents will take the stress out on their children after losing their jobs,” he warned.

Members of motorcycle clubs around the world hold annual events dedicated to the protection of children and helping minors in need.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!