At least 12 dead & dozens missing after devastating torrential rain and flooding hit Brazil (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

18 Dec, 2020 11:30
Handout picture released by Santa Catarina Fire Department showing a general view of the city Presidente Getulio, Santa Catarina state, Brazil, on December 17, 2020 © AFP PHOTO / SANTA CATARINA FIRE DEPARTMENT
At least 12 people have lost their lives, and another two dozen are missing after rains, thunderstorms and subsequent flooding hit the state of Santa Catarina in southern Brazil.

Several landslides caused by the storm led to widespread destruction and blocked roads, and left many areas without electricity and communications.

Footage from the scene shows severe flooding in the streets.

The Civil Defense services have been quoted as saying that the rains that began on Wednesday and lasted until Thursday “caused damage and left people homeless in several municipalities.”

Local media are reporting that at least 11 municipalities have been affected, but the widespread destruction is making the damage difficult to estimate.

Communication problems are also said to be hampering rescue efforts. The authorities fear that the number of victims could increase, as more than 20 people are currently missing. They have warned that the weather may deteriorate further – hailstorms, gusts of wind, and lightning are forecast for Friday.

In January this year, a powerful storm in Brazil left at least 47 people dead and forced more than 18,000 to flee their homes in the country’s southeast, with several cities and towns having suffered devastating landslides and floods.

