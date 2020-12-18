At least 12 dead & dozens missing after devastating torrential rain and flooding hit Brazil (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

At least 12 people have lost their lives, and another two dozen are missing after rains, thunderstorms and subsequent flooding hit the state of Santa Catarina in southern Brazil.

Several landslides caused by the storm led to widespread destruction and blocked roads, and left many areas without electricity and communications.

Chuva forte deixa sete mortos e famílias desabrigadas no Vale do Itajaí, em Santa Catarina.https://t.co/tsXIXoFqG5pic.twitter.com/vUnnAysXjl — Jovem Pan News (@JovemPanNews) December 18, 2020

Footage from the scene shows severe flooding in the streets.

Fotos e vídeos mostram estragos da chuva em Santa Catarina nesta quinta; veja mais em https://t.co/9yxiWxQQ8ipic.twitter.com/3r3dZPVOnn — Diário Catarinense (@dconline) December 17, 2020

Tempestade em Santa Catarina: Chuva provoca mortes e estragos no Vale do ItajaíImagens publicadas nas redes sociais mostram enxurradas e alagamentos nas ruas de Presidente Getúlio. Uma ponte que passa sobre o Rio Ferro ficou destruída por causa da força da água pic.twitter.com/QLY96i6e9D — UOL (@UOL) December 17, 2020

The Civil Defense services have been quoted as saying that the rains that began on Wednesday and lasted until Thursday “caused damage and left people homeless in several municipalities.”

Local media are reporting that at least 11 municipalities have been affected, but the widespread destruction is making the damage difficult to estimate.

Chuva provoca sete mortes e deixa desaparecidos em Santa Catarina - https://t.co/jKWY61AJw9pic.twitter.com/pyh3rtKXlH — Portal do Holanda (@portaldoholanda) December 17, 2020

#Chuvas#SantaCatarina | Chuva forte causa 11 mortes em Santa Catarina; Muitas pessoas seguem desaparecidas | Saiba mais em https://t.co/c2rQFWdfbrpic.twitter.com/cS3Mis8Z2k — Rádio Studio 87.7 FM Veranópolis (@studio877) December 17, 2020

Communication problems are also said to be hampering rescue efforts. The authorities fear that the number of victims could increase, as more than 20 people are currently missing. They have warned that the weather may deteriorate further – hailstorms, gusts of wind, and lightning are forecast for Friday.

In January this year, a powerful storm in Brazil left at least 47 people dead and forced more than 18,000 to flee their homes in the country’s southeast, with several cities and towns having suffered devastating landslides and floods.

