Telegram messaging app suffers widespread outages

16 Dec, 2020 13:31
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
The Russian-built Telegram messaging app is suffering a widespread outage with users across numerous countries reporting issues accessing the platform.

According to Downdetector, which provides real time information about the status of websites, reports of problems with the app flooded in from across Europe, Russia and parts of Asia.

The problems began appearing at around 1pm GMT. Downdetector stats show that 66 percent of the complaints relate to problems with the server connection, 30 percent of reports highlighted issues sending or receiving messages and 3 percent of complainants said they had trouble logging into the app.

Telegram has yet to comment on the cause of the issues.

© Downdetector

