‘Now is the time to hold on’: Denmark may roll out Covid jab by early January, health minister says, amid record infection rates

A Covid-19 vaccine could be approved in Denmark by December 31 and given to the public soon after, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Thursday, as he outlined the country’s extended measures amid record rates of infection.

“There are 21 days [until vaccine approval],” Heunicke told a press conference.

So now is the time to hold on. We must not let go of control before the vaccine arrives.

It comes as Denmark registered 3,132 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours on Thursday – its highest daily count of the pandemic so far, pushing its total caseload close to 100,000 in a population of 5.8 million.

Heunicke also revealed on Thursday that a further 31 municipalities would now fall under the partial lockdown announced on Monday, which initially covered 38 of Denmark’s 98 municipalities, meaning that 79 percent of the country is now affected.

The measures, effective from Friday and in place until January 3, force the affected areas to close all restaurants and bars, apart from takeaway services, as well as gyms, swimming pools, aquariums, museums, theaters, cinemas and libraries.

Schools in areas under partial lockdown have also been ordered to send home pupils from 5th grade and higher, with lessons to take place online, and similar arrangements in place for higher education.

Other existing nationwide measures will continue until the end of February, including a limit on gatherings to 10 people and a 10pm curfew for restaurants and bars that are allowed to remain open.

“We need to control the infection,” Heunicke said, adding: “We encourage everyone to stay home as much as possible so that we can reduce community activity.”

The Danish health authorities on Thursday reported a further 14 coronavirus-related fatalities from the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total death toll from the virus to 918.

