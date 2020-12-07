 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police launch probe after swastika graffiti discovered in German parliament building

7 Dec, 2020 15:49
Police officers stand guard near the Reichstag, the seat of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin. © Reuters / Christian Mang
Police have launched an investigation after a swastika was found scratched on an elevator door in the Bundestag offices in Berlin. Displaying the Nazi symbol is a criminal offense in Germany.

The discovery in the parliament building was made by a Green Party MP’s assistant, who posted a photo of the banned emblem on his Twitter account on Sunday. 

“Wtf... Today I went to the office, to the Bundestag, to do a few things and someone scratched this on an elevator door,” he wrote.

He swiftly informed the police about the swastika, and a probe was launched the same day.

The elevator in the Jakob-Kaiser-Haus, an office building for the lawmakers, which is part of the Bundestag compound, has been taped off by police, local media reported.

Displaying a swastika and other Nazi symbols is illegal in Germany, with the offense carrying a three-year prison term. An exception is only made for educational and artistic purposes.

German authorities have been sounding the alarm over the resurgence of right-wing sentiment in the country in the wake of the migrant crisis in the EU. In 2019, pro-immigration politician and member of chancellor Merkel’s CDU party, Walter Lubcke, was assassinated by a neo-Nazi.

Also on rt.com Police raid homes in three states as Germany bans far-right group that wanted to re-establish Nazi dictatorship

Earlier this month, Germany banned the right-wing extremist group, Wolfsbrigade 44, which allegedly wanted to re-establish a Nazi dictatorship in Germany. Numerous homes of its members were raided, with weapons and Nazi memorabilia recovered.

