Police launch probe after swastika graffiti discovered in German parliament building

Police have launched an investigation after a swastika was found scratched on an elevator door in the Bundestag offices in Berlin. Displaying the Nazi symbol is a criminal offense in Germany.

The discovery in the parliament building was made by a Green Party MP’s assistant, who posted a photo of the banned emblem on his Twitter account on Sunday.

“Wtf... Today I went to the office, to the Bundestag, to do a few things and someone scratched this on an elevator door,” he wrote.

Wtf ... Bin heute ins Büro, in den Bundestag, um ein paar Sachen zu erledigen und irgendjemand hat das in die Aufzugstür geritzt #NazisimBundestagpic.twitter.com/ZNWqOWaCBG — Alexander König (@AlexanderKnig) December 6, 2020

He swiftly informed the police about the swastika, and a probe was launched the same day.

The elevator in the Jakob-Kaiser-Haus, an office building for the lawmakers, which is part of the Bundestag compound, has been taped off by police, local media reported.

Displaying a swastika and other Nazi symbols is illegal in Germany, with the offense carrying a three-year prison term. An exception is only made for educational and artistic purposes.

German authorities have been sounding the alarm over the resurgence of right-wing sentiment in the country in the wake of the migrant crisis in the EU. In 2019, pro-immigration politician and member of chancellor Merkel’s CDU party, Walter Lubcke, was assassinated by a neo-Nazi.

Earlier this month, Germany banned the right-wing extremist group, Wolfsbrigade 44, which allegedly wanted to re-establish a Nazi dictatorship in Germany. Numerous homes of its members were raided, with weapons and Nazi memorabilia recovered.

