Brands jump on Twitter’s ‘describe 2020 in one word’ thread to self-promote – only to have their cringe-mongering SKEWERED

4 Dec, 2020 20:12
© Reuters / Kacper Pempel
Social media users are savaging large corporations that have taken advantage of Twitter’s year-end “describe the year in a word” prompt to promote themselves, mercilessly tearing into their self-aggrandizing “jokes.”

Twitter spawned a sprawling cringefest with a Thursday tweet asking users to describe “2020 in one word.” Many were eager to take out their frustrations on what has been an unusually awful year for pretty much everyone, but the shared catharsis was spoiled when the big brands got involved – many of which had had quite a good year indeed.

Perhaps trying to be ‘relatable,’ megacorporations like Netflix, Target and YouTube – all of which have made heaps of money amid the Covid-19 pandemic that made 2020 a nightmare for their customers – feigned sympathy.

But most people weren’t buying it.

Other brands didn’t even try to fake emotions, merely touting their own brand name (and getting savaged for that too).

The cringe only increased when Israel attempted to crack a coronavirus joke.

Politics invariably got involved.

And even Twitter came in for a dragging over the unprecedentedly harsh censorship it has imposed over the course of the year.

With less than a month left until the end of 2020, many are counting down the days until the new year – though others have warned things aren’t going to get better any time soon.

