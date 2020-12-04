Brands jump on Twitter’s ‘describe 2020 in one word’ thread to self-promote – only to have their cringe-mongering SKEWERED

Social media users are savaging large corporations that have taken advantage of Twitter’s year-end “describe the year in a word” prompt to promote themselves, mercilessly tearing into their self-aggrandizing “jokes.”

Twitter spawned a sprawling cringefest with a Thursday tweet asking users to describe “2020 in one word.” Many were eager to take out their frustrations on what has been an unusually awful year for pretty much everyone, but the shared catharsis was spoiled when the big brands got involved – many of which had had quite a good year indeed.

Also on rt.com DESPOTIC DOZEN: Top 12 US oligarchs now own $1 TRILLION in total wealth – more than GDP of Belgium & Austria combined

Perhaps trying to be ‘relatable,’ megacorporations like Netflix, Target and YouTube – all of which have made heaps of money amid the Covid-19 pandemic that made 2020 a nightmare for their customers – feigned sympathy.

supercalifragilisticexpialidonewiththisyear — Target (@Target) December 3, 2020

Unsubscribe — YouTube (@YouTube) December 3, 2020

But most people weren’t buying it.

I know Netflix is not talking after raising their prices and they barely have anything good — Nathaly Davila (@nat_davila) December 4, 2020

For God sake you can't say..You get as much business, may be never before..So shut your mouth 🤫 — Syeda 🇵🇰 (@SyedaSays_) December 4, 2020

Other brands didn’t even try to fake emotions, merely touting their own brand name (and getting savaged for that too).

Only 3 to 10 yo kids play roblox — JC-🇸🇻✈👮🏼 (@JulioCesar_503) December 3, 2020

Don’t order from Uber eats - they pretend to deliver abs don’t so you get no food no refund and they get rich - dodgy company - disgraceful — lak696969 (@lak12382) December 3, 2020

The cringe only increased when Israel attempted to crack a coronavirus joke.

Politics invariably got involved.

Unspeakable — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) December 3, 2020

Fraud — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) December 3, 2020

And even Twitter came in for a dragging over the unprecedentedly harsh censorship it has imposed over the course of the year.

Leftist Fascism being pushed, lead by Social Media.Sorry, I don't follow rules.https://t.co/UCVqiGvVxG — President-Elect Bonk (@BonkPolitics) December 3, 2020

With less than a month left until the end of 2020, many are counting down the days until the new year – though others have warned things aren’t going to get better any time soon.

Also on rt.com ‘Vaccines DO NOT equal zero Covid,’ says WHO, ‘concerned’ about people’s belief pandemic will soon be over

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!