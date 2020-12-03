Israel warns its citizens they may be targeted abroad by Iran following nuclear scientist’s assassination

Israel has issued a warning to its citizens abroad about potential terrorist attacks amid threats from Tehran of retaliatory action in response to the killing of a top Iranian nuclear scientist.

Iran was quick to blame Israel last week for the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, though it has not taken credit for the action. Fakhrizadeh had been accused of heading Iran’s nuclear program – even being named by PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel has long been critical of Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

As multiple leaders in Iran have threatened consequences for the scientist’s death, Israelis abroad have been warned of possible potential attacks against them and Israeli facilities.

The warning, released on Thursday from Israel’s counterterrorism center, lists Turkey, UAE (United Arab Emirates), Bahrain, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and the Kurdish region of Iraq as areas where Israelis are at a higher risk of facing potential threats from Iran and its allies.

Also on rt.com US officials anonymously blame Israel for assassinating Iran’s top nuclear scientist – reports

“In light of threats recently coming from Iranian agents and in light of Iranian agents’ past involvement in terror attacks in various countries, there is concern that Iran will try to act in such a way against Israeli targets,” the warning reads.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has accused Israel of being behind the death of Fakhrizadeh, and said retaliation will come “at the proper time.”

“Once again, the evil hands of Global Arrogance and the Zionist mercenaries were stained with the blood of an Iranian son,” he said on Saturday of the death.

Israeli cabinet minister Tzachi Hanegbi said on the same day that he had “no clue” who is responsible.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!