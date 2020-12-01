 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Portuguese restaurant owners hold HUNGER STRIKE in front of parliament, as Covid lockdown cripples hospitality sector

1 Dec, 2020 16:33
Get short URL
Portuguese restaurant owners hold HUNGER STRIKE in front of parliament, as Covid lockdown cripples hospitality sector
Restaurant owners camp outside the Portuguese Parliament on hunger strike in protest against what they say is insufficient state support for the sector during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Lisbon, Portugal, December 1, 2020 © REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Restaurant, bar, and nightclub owners staged a protest against the Portuguese government and its crushing Covid restrictions outside the national parliament on Tuesday – the fifth day of their ongoing hunger strike.

The nine business owners claim that anti-coronavirus restrictions brought in by the government have crippled the hospitality industry, while the state has failed to support those most impacted by the measures.

The demonstrators, who are camped outside the Palácio de São Bento, the home of Portugal’s parliament, say they will not eat until they are met by the prime minister and the economy minister. 

The protesters have been surviving off water, tea, and coffee donated by their supporters. 

“How can we sustain a company that isn’t earning any money but has to pay taxes, pay for light, water?” asked Jose Gouveia, a nightclub owner and spokesman for the movement known as A Pão e Água (Bread and Water). 

Restaurant owner João Sotto Mayor said, “It’s just insolvencies, insolvencies,” adding that “many businesses depend on this time [of the year] ... It’s incredibly important that next weekend we return to normal opening hours.”

While bars and nightclubs have been permanently closed since March, restaurants were allowed to reopen in May. However, a new curfew and weekend lockdown, which came into effect on November 8 has angered restaurateurs, with many worried their businesses won’t be able to survive until the end of the pandemic. 

Also on rt.com Portugal set to announce state of emergency over coronavirus crisis

The Portuguese authorities registered 2,401 new Covid infections and 72 deaths on Tuesday, as the second wave slows across the nation. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies