 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Beijing powers up first domestically-built nuclear reactor, construction of 6 more underway at home & abroad

28 Nov, 2020 11:50
Get short URL
Beijing powers up first domestically-built nuclear reactor, construction of 6 more underway at home & abroad
© China National Nuclear Corporation
China has plugged in its first domestically-built nuclear reactor with hopes to become more energy-independent and to export its design across the globe.

The country’s first reactor using Hualong One technology was successfully connected to the grid and started generating electricity at the Fuqing Nuclear Power Plant in the southeast Fujian Province on Friday morning, Chinese media reported.

The plant’s general manager, Zhao Hao, was quoted as saying that the reactor was functioning well. The official said there will be a series of tests and trial runs before the reactor starts commercial operation.

The China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) said the reactor has a lifespan of 60 years and meets “the strictest safety standard in the world.”

The construction of the new power unit at Fuqing began in 2015. Currently, six more Hualong One reactors are being built in China and other countries, the CNNC said.

Earlier this month, the reactor’s design was certified by the European Utility Requirements Organization, which serves as a technical advisory board for major European electricity producers.

Also on rt.com British telecoms may be fined up to 10 percent of revenues for using Huawei gear

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies