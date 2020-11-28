Beijing powers up first domestically-built nuclear reactor, construction of 6 more underway at home & abroad

China has plugged in its first domestically-built nuclear reactor with hopes to become more energy-independent and to export its design across the globe.

The country’s first reactor using Hualong One technology was successfully connected to the grid and started generating electricity at the Fuqing Nuclear Power Plant in the southeast Fujian Province on Friday morning, Chinese media reported.

The plant’s general manager, Zhao Hao, was quoted as saying that the reactor was functioning well. The official said there will be a series of tests and trial runs before the reactor starts commercial operation.

The China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) said the reactor has a lifespan of 60 years and meets “the strictest safety standard in the world.”

The construction of the new power unit at Fuqing began in 2015. Currently, six more Hualong One reactors are being built in China and other countries, the CNNC said.

Earlier this month, the reactor’s design was certified by the European Utility Requirements Organization, which serves as a technical advisory board for major European electricity producers.

