 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Pope Francis hosts delegation of NBA players and their union leaders at the Vatican for MASKLESS meeting about social justice

24 Nov, 2020 03:06
Get short URL
Pope Francis hosts delegation of NBA players and their union leaders at the Vatican for MASKLESS meeting about social justice
Pope Francis meets a delegation of NBA players and officials from the National Basketball Players Association at the Vatican, November 23, 2020 ©  Vatican Media / Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis has hosted a delegation of NBA players and union officials at the Vatican, to discuss the issues of social justice and racial equality, without anyone wearing a mask to protect against the spread of Covid-19.

The delegation of five players and five union executives met with Pope Francis in the papal library of the Apostolic Palace on Monday, presenting gifts and discussing their experiences in fighting racism and social injustice. Photos and videos of the meeting showed at least 16 people sitting together in the library and exchanging gifts with no masks and little social-distancing measures.

The National Basketball Players Association (NLBPA) said that in accordance with Vatican protocols, members of the delegation underwent Covid-19 testing before the meeting. Pope Francis, who is 83 years old, has been chided for rarely wearing a face covering, even when meeting with people indoors. The US has reported nearly 12 million Covid-19 cases and more than 250,000 deaths from the virus, by far the most in the world.

The player delegation included Sterling Brown and Kyle Korver, both of the Milwaukee Bucks, Anthony Tolliver of the Memphis Grizzlies, Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic and Marco Belinelli of the San Antonio Spurs. Belinelli, who is from Italy, spoke to the Pope in Italian.

“Today's meeting validates the power of our players' voices,” NLBPA executive director Michele Roberts said. “That one of the most influential leaders in the world sought to have a conversation with them demonstrates the influence of their platforms.”

Also on rt.com Pope Francis sparks criticism as he goes maskless at public event day after staff promise they are ‘working on it’

The NBA became more politicized this year in the aftermath of massive Black Lives Matter protests across the US following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May. Players boycotted games after another black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August, and social-justice messages were featured on uniforms, basketball courts, and arena signs.

Korver said the players were honored to share their experiences with Pope Francis. “His openness and eagerness to discuss these issues was inspiring and a reminder that our work has had a global impact and must continue moving forward,” Korver said.

Pope Francis has a ghost-written book, due out on December 1, in which he supports demands for racial justice, among other causes.

Also on rt.com Pope slams capitalism & injustices in WOKE view on post-Covid world… but gets heat for insufficiently inclusive letter TITLE

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies