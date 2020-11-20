Police in Germany launch homicide probe into doctor who allegedly gave 2 Covid patients lethal injection

German police are investigating a doctor who allegedly killed two critically ill Covid-19 patients, who were being treated in intensive care, with a lethal injection, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The doctor, who has worked at Essen University Hospital as a senior physician since February, was arrested on November 18 on suspicion of intentionally fatally injecting the two men, the public prosecutor’s office in Essen said on Friday.

“There is a suspicion that the doctor deliberately and illegally administered drugs to seriously ill people in their last phase of life, which led to their immediate death,” investigators said in a statement.

The doctor was brought before a judge on November 19, who ordered that he be placed in pre-trial detention.

Police said the medic had explained that he had administered the lethal injection to one of the patients to stop them and their family “suffering” further.

