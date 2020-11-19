 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tehran adds 'aircraft carrier warship' to Iran's navy amid rising tensions with Washington

19 Nov, 2020 18:51
FILE PHOTO. ©  Handout via REUTERS / U.S. Navy
Iranian military officials claim the country has bolstered its navy with the introduction of a new warship capable of carrying aircraft, drones, helicopters, and missiles, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The 150-meter Shahid Roudaki vessel is "ready to carry out missions," Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on its website.

The IRGC's existing fleet mainly comprises small vessels off the Iranian coast and near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic choke point on a major international oil and gas shipping route. 

The announcement of the new addition to the fleet comes days after Tehran warned Washington that it would be met with a "crushing" response, following reports that US President Donald Trump had considered strikes to take out Iranian nuclear sites. 

"Any action against the Iranian nation would certainly face a crushing response," said Iranian government spokesperson Ali Rabiei.

A New York Times article had suggested that US officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, had to talk Trump down from military action, which could have included targeting Iran's primary uranium-enrichment facility, Natanz.

Tehran has begun uranium enrichment at an underground plant at the site, according to a recent report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

