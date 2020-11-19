‘They must be careful not to get their eyes poked out’: Beijing warns Five Eyes alliance not to interfere in Hong Kong

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has hit back at the Five Eyes alliance and warned it not to interfere in China’s internal politics, after the intelligence coalition urged Beijing to reconsider its actions in Hong Kong.

Speaking at a daily media briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian expressed his strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the Five Eyes countries for their flagrant violations of international law and basic norms of international relations following comments made by the Western allies on Wednesday.

Whether they have five eyes or ten eyes, as long as they dare to harm China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests, they must be careful not to get their eyes poked out.

Zhao’s rebuttal concerned joint remarks made by the Five Eyes alliance, which is comprised of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

A statement on Wednesday by the intelligence alliance said: “We urge the Chinese central authorities to re-consider their actions against Hong Kong’s elected legislature and immediately reinstate the Legislative Council members.”

The spokesman warned the alliance not to “make irresponsible remarks on Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s internal interests,” and reiterated that the former British colony “is an inseparable part of China.”

It is only natural and righteous for those who love the country and Hong Kong to rule Hong Kong, and those who oppose China to create chaos in Hong Kong.

The Five Eyes statement specifically concerned the expulsion of four opposition members from the Hong Kong legislature last week after Beijing gave Carrie Lam’s administration new powers to tackle “unpatriotic” dissenters.

The dismissal of the four lawmakers triggered mass resignations among Hong Kong’s pro-democracy opposition.

Zhao says the move was “legal and reasonable.”

