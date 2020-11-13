Reports of HOSTAGE situation at Montreal office of video game company Ubisoft
Dozens of Montreal police (SPVM) officers were spotted in the area on Friday afternoon, including what looked like a tactical team. There were unconfirmed reports in local media of a ransom demand by the hostage-takers.
This is happening right now near @UbisoftMTL - @CBCMontreal@CBCTheNational@CTVMontreal@CTVNews@Global_Montreal@LP_LaPresse@LeDevoirpic.twitter.com/ZxiJrAkkbm— Paul Desbaillets (@pauldesbaillets) November 13, 2020
It is unclear how many suspects might be involved, or how many hostages they took. A number of employees managed to escape to the roof of the building, where they have barricaded the door, according to video captured by news helicopters.
Breaking: A police operation is underway in Montreal, Canada. Journal de Montreal is reporting that a possible hostage situation involving dozens of people is ongoing in the Ubisoft building. pic.twitter.com/qdxNRoTP3C— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) November 13, 2020
Ambulances and armored police vehicles have arrived on the scene. There are reports of several people trapped at a conference room inside the building.
Ubisoft Montreal normally employs almost 4,000 people, but most of them are currently working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
this is insane. this is my team on the roof. pic.twitter.com/xT12NpTALF— Eric Pope (@MrPope) November 13, 2020
Founded in 1997 as the Canadian subsidiary of the French video-game giant, Ubisoft Montreal is behind such popular titles as ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time,’ the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ series, ‘Far Cry’ and ‘Watch Dogs’.
