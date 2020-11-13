 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Reports of HOSTAGE situation at Montreal office of video game company Ubisoft
HomeWorld News

Reports of HOSTAGE situation at Montreal office of video game company Ubisoft

13 Nov, 2020 19:19
Get short URL
Reports of HOSTAGE situation at Montreal office of video game company Ubisoft
File photo. © Reuters / Benoit Tessier
Police have swarmed the Saint-Laurent Boulevard in Montreal amid reports of a group of suspects holding hostages at a building complex where the video-game company Ubisoft has its Canada offices.

Dozens of Montreal police (SPVM) officers were spotted in the area on Friday afternoon, including what looked like a tactical team. There were unconfirmed reports in local media of a ransom demand by the hostage-takers. 

It is unclear how many suspects might be involved, or how many hostages they took. A number of employees managed to escape to the roof of the building, where they have barricaded the door, according to video captured by news helicopters.

Ambulances and armored police vehicles have arrived on the scene. There are reports of several people trapped at a conference room inside the building.

Ubisoft Montreal normally employs almost 4,000 people, but most of them are currently working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Founded in 1997 as the Canadian subsidiary of the French video-game giant, Ubisoft Montreal is behind such popular titles as ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time,’ the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ series, ‘Far Cry’ and ‘Watch Dogs’.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies