Greek police clash with anti-lockdown protesters just before stay-at-home order comes into force (VIDEO)

An anti-lockdown rally in Greece’s Thessaloniki turned violent as protesters pelted riot police with projectiles, injuring two officers. The police made 11 arrests amid the clashes.

Several hundred protesters showed up in the center of the Greek city on Friday evening to take part in a protest against Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the government.

Tensions escalated into clashes with the police, who used tear gas and flash bangs against a group of violent protesters, who were throwing stones and paint bombs at the officers. The police reported arresting 11 demonstrators and said two officers received minor injuries amid the clashes.

As of Friday, Greece had 52,254 identified Covid-19 cases, with 715 people reported dead due to the infection. The government imposed a second national lockdown earlier this week, with strict restrictions on non-essential movement coming into force from Saturday.

