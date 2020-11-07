 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Greek police clash with anti-lockdown protesters just before stay-at-home order comes into force (VIDEO)

7 Nov, 2020 11:50
Get short URL
An anti-lockdown rally in Greece’s Thessaloniki turned violent as protesters pelted riot police with projectiles, injuring two officers. The police made 11 arrests amid the clashes.

Several hundred protesters showed up in the center of the Greek city on Friday evening to take part in a protest against Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the government.

Tensions escalated into clashes with the police, who used tear gas and flash bangs against a group of violent protesters, who were throwing stones and paint bombs at the officers. The police reported arresting 11 demonstrators and said two officers received minor injuries amid the clashes.

As of Friday, Greece had 52,254 identified Covid-19 cases, with 715 people reported dead due to the infection. The government imposed a second national lockdown earlier this week, with strict restrictions on non-essential movement coming into force from Saturday.

Also on rt.com Greece set for 2nd nationwide lockdown as Covid cases jump

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies