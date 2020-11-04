Charlie Hebdo publishes provocative cover of beheaded cancan dancers in response to recent terror attacks in France

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has featured a caricature of three beheaded dancers alongside the words “France will always be France” in response to a series of terrorist attacks in the country.

The new cartoon is a reaction to the acts of Islamic extremism that have struck Europe in recent weeks. On 16th October, after he displayed caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad during a free speech lesson, teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded near Paris. Just over a week later, four people were killed in an attack outside a church in Nice. Days after France was rocked by the second terrorist attack, Austria was hit by a mass shooting that killed 4 and injured 23, a gunman also died in the attack.

La France sera toujours la France ! Retrouvez : 👉 Présidentielle américaine : nos conseils à l'heureux élu 👉 Reportage : quand la circoncision part en couilles 👉 IVG en Pologne : l'Europe regarde ailleurs... En vente demain ! pic.twitter.com/0bG0ee9899 — Charlie Hebdo (@Charlie_Hebdo_) November 3, 2020

Following Paty’s murder, Paris vowed to fight Islamist extremism in the country.

The magazine cover is the latest in a series of controversial caricatures from the publication that has mockingly responded to Islamic extremism. Despite condemnation from across the Muslim world, Charlie Hebdo’s Editor stated that the outlet will continue its work to challenge those who want to harm the republic.

France isn’t divided between Muslims and non-Muslims, between believers and non-believers, between people with French roots and French people of immigrant backgrounds. France is divided between democrats and anti-democrats.

While Charlie Hebdo’s circulation is small and many in France do not condone its satirical content, the country’s government has defended its right to exist.

President Emmanuel Macron refused to condemn the publication, as he defended freedom of the press, saying it’s not the place of politicians to “pass judgment on the editorial choice of a journalist or newsroom.”

In January 2015, Islamist gunmen forced their way into the offices of Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 people and injuring 11 others, in response to the magazine’s publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

Also on rt.com Danish paper, first to publish Mohammed cartoons in 2005, refuses to print Prophet caricatures over safety concerns

Like this story? Share it with a friend!