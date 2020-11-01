At least 2 dead, 5 injured after man in ‘medieval clothes’ goes on stabbing spree in Quebec

At least two people were killed and five more wounded in a stabbing attack in Quebec, Canada on early Sunday morning. Police have arrested the suspect.

The attack took place near the regional parliament building. Police said the assailant was armed with a bladed weapon and dressed in “medieval clothes.”

According to local media, at least two people were killed, while five more were hospitalized.

After a brief manhunt, the suspect was arrested at around 1am local time. The police have yet to provide any details about his identity or possible motive.

Le suspect a été arrêté. Deux décès sont confirmés. Plus de détails à venir. https://t.co/cCUG4IsrRS — ICI Québec (@iciquebec) November 1, 2020

Radio Canada reported that the suspect is a man in his 20s, and was wielding a sword when he was detained. He was taken to a hospital with hypothermia, the outlet said.

The incident took place three days after a Tunisian migrant went on a stabbing rampage inside a Catholic church in the French Mediterranean city of Nice, killing three people. He was shot by police and taken into custody.

