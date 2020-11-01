 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 2 dead, 5 injured after man in ‘medieval clothes’ goes on stabbing spree in Quebec

1 Nov, 2020 05:51
At least 2 dead, 5 injured after man in ‘medieval clothes’ goes on stabbing spree in Quebec
A police truck parked on the street in Canada. April 2020. © Christinne Muschi / Reuters
At least two people were killed and five more wounded in a stabbing attack in Quebec, Canada on early Sunday morning. Police have arrested the suspect.

The attack took place near the regional parliament building. Police said the assailant was armed with a bladed weapon and dressed in “medieval clothes.”

According to local media, at least two people were killed, while five more were hospitalized.

After a brief manhunt, the suspect was arrested at around 1am local time. The police have yet to provide any details about his identity or possible motive. 

Radio Canada reported that the suspect is a man in his 20s, and was wielding a sword when he was detained. He was taken to a hospital with hypothermia, the outlet said.

The incident took place three days after a Tunisian migrant went on a stabbing rampage inside a Catholic church in the French Mediterranean city of Nice, killing three people. He was shot by police and taken into custody.

