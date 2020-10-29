 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
State of emergency in Spain extended for 6 months as regions are given Covid-19 powers over curfews & borders

29 Oct, 2020 15:54
FILE PHOTO. © REUTERS / Sergio Perez
Spain's parliament approved a six-month extension to the national state of emergency on Thursday, granting regional authorities more power to tackle the country's second wave of Covid-19.

This is Spain's third extension to the state of emergency during the pandemic and will be in force until May 9, but with the option for it to be lifted on March 9. 

Under this new extension, regional governments have the power to control freedom of movement and curfew times without having to go through complicated fortnightly procedures in parliament.

Spain has registered 1,136,503 confirmed cases of Covid-19 to date – among the highest in Europe – and its coronavirus death toll stands at 35,466. 

