State of emergency in Spain extended for 6 months as regions are given Covid-19 powers over curfews & borders

Spain's parliament approved a six-month extension to the national state of emergency on Thursday, granting regional authorities more power to tackle the country's second wave of Covid-19.

This is Spain's third extension to the state of emergency during the pandemic and will be in force until May 9, but with the option for it to be lifted on March 9.

Under this new extension, regional governments have the power to control freedom of movement and curfew times without having to go through complicated fortnightly procedures in parliament.

Spain has registered 1,136,503 confirmed cases of Covid-19 to date – among the highest in Europe – and its coronavirus death toll stands at 35,466.

