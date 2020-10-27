Arc de Triomphe area in Paris evacuated over bomb threat

Police in Paris, France have cordoned off an area around the iconic Arc de Triomphe monument after a bomb alert. Metro lines in the area are also being evacuated.

Law enforcement officers are currently clearing the area, after finding a bag “likely to contain explosives” was found on the nearby Champ de Mars, French media reported.

Un colis suspect est à l’origine de l’alerte. #arcdetriomphepic.twitter.com/0K3frH9pBF — Nouvelles Informations (@ETFsNI) October 27, 2020

Alerte à la bombe à l’Arc de Triomphe pic.twitter.com/sYUbxcRFPt — Laurent Leleux (@laurent_llx) October 27, 2020

There is no Metro service at the Charles de Gaulle station, while road traffic has been halted on the Etoile roundabout and part of the Champs-Élysées.

Alerte à bombe à l'#ArcdeTriomphe, le secteur a été évacué par la police, aucun véhicule ne peut accéder au rond-point de l'Étoile. Trafic très perturbé autour. #champselysees#paris#paris8https://t.co/aGvnFAuTPZpic.twitter.com/LrXjfEI3Tz — actu Paris (@actufrparis) October 27, 2020

French authorities have been on high alert for terrorist threats since October 16, when teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded by an Islamist militant in a suburb of Paris. In its wake, the government has declared the attack a strike against the values of the Republic and cracked down on “extremist” Muslim organizations.

Also on rt.com France conducts more police ops after teacher’s murder, plans to dissolve Muslim NGOs branded ‘enemies of republic’ – minister

DETAILS TO FOLLOW