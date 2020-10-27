 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 7 killed, 70 wounded after bomb goes off at religious school in Pakistan – hospital official

27 Oct, 2020 05:23
Rescue workers collect remains at the site of a blast in a religious school in Peshawar on October 27, 2020. © Abdul Majeed / AFP
At least seven people were killed and more than 70 wounded in an explosion inside a seminary in northern Pakistan on Tuesday morning. Children are among the victims.

The blast took place in Peshawar, the capital of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Senior police official Wagar Azim told AFP that a bomb brought inside the Speen Jammat mosque, which also functions as a religious school for local children, went off in the middle of Quran studies.

Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Mohammad Asim told the media that the attack claimed at least seven lives, while more than 70 people were hospitalized.

Police have cordoned off the area and a rescue operation is underway.

