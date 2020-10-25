 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany's top Covid-19 research body firebombed overnight in possible politically motivated arson attack – police

25 Oct, 2020 14:33
Germany's top Covid-19 research body firebombed overnight in possible politically motivated arson attack – police
A broken window pane and soot marks on the building of the Robert Koch Institute after a reported attack. ©Annette Riedl / dpa via Global Look Press
Unidentified perpetrators have thrown bottles and "incendiary devices" at the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin. The incident was relatively minor, but the target is a top institution leading the national effort to combat Covid-19.

The attack happened at around 2:40am on Sunday morning, the German police said. The projectiles were thrown at the facade of the building, breaking a window pane and producing some flames. A security guard put out the fire, which caused no injuries.

Whoever was behind the attack escaped the scene. The police said they are treating the investigation very seriously because it may have been a "politically motivated attempted arson."

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is the German federal government agency responsible for dealing with infectious diseases and formulating preventative healthcare policies. It has been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19, providing guidelines, collecting and reporting national statistics, and otherwise responding to the pandemic.

