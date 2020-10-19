Covid-19 contact forces French First Lady Brigitte Macron to self-isolate, as infections in France hit record high

France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron will go into isolation for seven days after coming into contact with a person who later tested positive for Covid-19. The country has seen a surge of new cases in its second wave of the virus.

A statement from President Emmanuel Macron’s office on Monday said his wife was not showing any symptoms but will adhere to health rules regarding contact with a confirmed case.

“Brigitte Macron was in contact on Thursday October 15 with a person declared positive for Covid-19 on Monday October 19 and presenting symptoms of the disease,” read a statement given to AFP.

Macron will, therefore, not attend a national tribute to murdered French schoolteacher Samuel Paty, to be led by her husband at the Sorbonne in Paris on Wednesday.

The news of her isolation comes as the coronavirus situation worsens in France, with the country reporting a record 32,427 cases over 24 hours on Saturday and a further 29,837 cases on Sunday.

With more than 13,200 new cases logged on Monday, France has recorded over 910,000 positive cases in total and 33,623 deaths related to the virus, according to the country’s public health ministry.

In response to the spiraling rate of infections, French lawmakers have introduced a new month-long curfew on some 20 million people across Paris, Marseille, Lyon, and other cities. From October 17, people in the nine restricted areas were banned from venturing out between 9pm and 6am.

People leaving their homes for permitted activities, such as seeking medical attention and walking their dogs, will need to carry certificates to confirm their movements, while those who flout the rules face fines of €135 ($158).

