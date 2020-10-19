 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

15 EU countries urge European Commission to develop ‘long-term’ plan to combat 5G hoaxes & disinformation

19 Oct, 2020 11:10
Get short URL
15 EU countries urge European Commission to develop ‘long-term’ plan to combat 5G hoaxes & disinformation
FILE PHOTO: Climate activists place a banner on an advertising board during a protest against 5G mobile network Brussels, Belgium. June 5, 2020. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir
A group of European nations has expressed concern that the growing popularity of falsehoods and conspiracy theories surrounding wireless technology could hinder the EU’s progress towards meeting its 5G goals.

The group voiced its worries over the “escalating disinformation” around the effects of exposure to electromagnetic field (EMF) and 5G technology, as well as the “increased activity of the anti-5G movement across the European Union.”

We call on the European Commission to work with the Member States to implement measures which counter disinformation regarding EMFs and 5G. EU should take an active, long-term and systemic approach in this field.

The letter was signed by Portugal, Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Luxembourg, Poland, Croatia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Greece, and Cyprus.

Wireless technology has long been dogged by beliefs that it causes various health problems, ranging from cancer to Alzheimer’s disease and depression. In 2020, the list of supposed negative effects was added to by false allegations that 5G causes Covid-19. As result, at least 77 phone masts were burned down across the UK between April and May, Business Insider reported, citing industry group Mobile UK.

In their letter, the EU member states argued that these “acts of vandalism against telecommunication infrastructure” hinder the EU’s efforts to “meet its ambitious 5G goals.”

Also on rt.com YouTube to remove videos containing Covid-19 vaccine 'misinformation'

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies