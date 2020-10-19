15 EU countries urge European Commission to develop ‘long-term’ plan to combat 5G hoaxes & disinformation

A group of European nations has expressed concern that the growing popularity of falsehoods and conspiracy theories surrounding wireless technology could hinder the EU’s progress towards meeting its 5G goals.

The group voiced its worries over the “escalating disinformation” around the effects of exposure to electromagnetic field (EMF) and 5G technology, as well as the “increased activity of the anti-5G movement across the European Union.”



We call on the European Commission to work with the Member States to implement measures which counter disinformation regarding EMFs and 5G. EU should take an active, long-term and systemic approach in this field.

The letter was signed by Portugal, Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Luxembourg, Poland, Croatia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Greece, and Cyprus.

Wireless technology has long been dogged by beliefs that it causes various health problems, ranging from cancer to Alzheimer’s disease and depression. In 2020, the list of supposed negative effects was added to by false allegations that 5G causes Covid-19. As result, at least 77 phone masts were burned down across the UK between April and May, Business Insider reported, citing industry group Mobile UK.

In their letter, the EU member states argued that these “acts of vandalism against telecommunication infrastructure” hinder the EU’s efforts to “meet its ambitious 5G goals.”

