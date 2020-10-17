4 arrested in police raid on suspect’s house after ‘terrorist beheading’ of French teacher

French police have detained four people, including a minor, in connection with brutal slaying of a schoolteacher in Conflans-Saint-Honorine near Paris that was described by President Emmanuel Macron as Islamist terrorism.

The perpetrator, who attacked the teacher on Friday afternoon while allegedly shouting "Allahu Akbar," or "God is Great," was later confronted and killed by police in nearby Eragny. The teacher was stabbed in the throat or “decapitated,” according to French media.

French authorities have not officially confirmed the perpetrator's identity yet. However, multiple outlets, citing unnamed sources and social media, have named the perpetrator as Abdullah A. and identified him as an ethnic Chechen born in Moscow in 2002, brought to France as a child.

Also on rt.com Macron calls killing of ‘beheaded’ French teacher an ‘Islamist terrorist attack’

The Russian embassy in Paris has requested information about the alleged perpetrator from the French government on Friday evening, but has not yet received a response.

The brutal attack was reportedly motivated by the teacher allegedly showing a cartoon of the Muslim Prophet Mohammed to the students, as part of a lecture on free speech. Islam considers visual depictions of the prophet to be blasphemy punishable by death.

Speaking in the commune on Friday evening, President Macron called the attack an act of “Islamist terrorism” and said it was aimed at the French Republic itself and its Enlightenment values. He urged the people of France to stand together, because the terrorists want them divided.

“They shall not pass,” Macron said.

Also on rt.com WATCH scene of France attack where man ‘beheaded’ teacher who ‘showed cartoons of Prophet Mohammed’ at school

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!