 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Сompletely unjustified’: Sydney professor knocked to ground by police while OBSERVING university protest (VIDEO)

14 Oct, 2020 13:19
Get short URL
‘Сompletely unjustified’: Sydney professor knocked to ground by police while OBSERVING university protest (VIDEO)
© Twitter / Honi Soit
A law professor at the University of Sydney was observing a campus protest as part of his legal research but, despite not being part of it, the scholar was violently thrown to the ground by police. He was then arrested and fined.

Multiple students and university staff members were arrested on Wednesday, along with Professor Simon Rice, during the hundreds-strong protest against controversial education reforms and funding cuts by the government.

The university’s student newspaper, Honi Soit, managed to obtain the footage of police dispersing the gathering. It shows several people, including Rice, being “roughly forced” to the ground by officers.

Honi Soit’s other videos show an organized march that featured dozens of students moving through the streets of Sydney.

However, during an encounter with the police the same crowd can be seen running away en masse.

Following his arrest, Rice told Guardian Australia that he was a mere onlooker at the demonstrations. “I have a bunch of students who are working on reforming protest laws. I told them there is a protest today and you may want to watch. I also chose to watch.”

The professor said that police “kicked his legs from under him” and pushed him back down whenever he tried to get up. He called law enforcement’s overall response to the student demonstration “disproportionate force” and “completely unjustified.”

Rice revealed that he had been arrested and fined $1,000 for breaching Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

A University of Sydney spokesperson responded to the incident, saying they would be raising “serious concerns” with the New South Wales Police Force over its use of force.

Law-enforcement officials have yet to comment on the incident.

Also on rt.com ‘Dan Andrews’ Stasi’: Victoria premier under fire for proposed law that would allow govt officials to arbitrarily arrest citizens

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies