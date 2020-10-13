 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

At least 1 dead after roof collapses at university in Perth, Australia (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

13 Oct, 2020 06:48
Get short URL
At least 1 dead after roof collapses at university in Perth, Australia (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
©  Twitter / @kagij
At least one person has been killed after a roof collapsed on the campus of Curtin University in Western Australia. Several injuries have been reported as emergency workers search through the rubble for survivors.

A glass ceiling caved in at a construction site located on the premises of the Perth university on Tuesday. Firefighters and paramedics are at the scene and have begun to look for victims. 

At least one person was killed in the collapse, with several others reportedly injured, one critically, local media reported. An ambulance service confirmed that it had transported two men in their 20s who sustained “multiple injuries” to a nearby hospital.

The collapse also crushed a construction vehicle. 

Aerial photographs and video footage show a huge hole in the building’s glass roof, as emergency workers sift through the debris. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies