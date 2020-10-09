 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to United Nations World Food Programme for ‘efforts to combat hunger’

9 Oct, 2020 09:14
A World Food Programme plane at the National Airport Minsk, Belarus (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo
The organization has received the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its contribution to feeding the world and acting as a driving force in “efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.”

The Nobel Committee noted that there has been an upsurge in the number of victims of hunger due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was also remarked that the Nobel Committee recognized the link between hunger and conflict and commended the World Food Programme for its ongoing commitment to “bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas”.

Two thirds of the WFP’s operations take place in war torn areas, where people are three times more likely to be malnourished. According to the WFP, on any given day, WFP has 5,600 trucks, 30 ships and nearly 100 planes on the move, delivering food and other assistance to those in most need.

