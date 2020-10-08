 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Finland had up to FIVE TIMES more Covid-19 infections than previously recorded, government antibody study shows

8 Oct, 2020 12:44
Finland had up to FIVE TIMES more Covid-19 infections than previously recorded, government antibody study shows
FILE PHOTO: Medics at a coronavirus testing point of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Vantaa, Finland. August 2020. Roni Rekomaa / Lehtikuva / Reuters
The true extent of the coronavirus spread in Finland had flown under the radar due to insufficient testing during the first wave of the pandemic, the latest antibodies test report has revealed.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) began testing for antibodies in early April when the country was first hit by the outbreak. Although the proportion of people with antibodies has “remained low,” the results indicate that “there were roughly 1.5 to five times more infections compared to confirmed clinical cases obtained from the National infectious diseases register… during the first epidemic wave in spring,” the THL said in a statement on Wednesday.

THL head of health security Mika Salminen was quoted as saying that the difference in numbers is largely explained by the lack of testing capacities during the first week of the outbreak.

Like many European countries, Finland is struggling to contain the new upswing in Covid-19 infections. A total of 227 cases were recorded on Tuesday, which was a record-high increase from when new daily cases peaked at 211 in early April.Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the situation was “rapidly getting worse,” as she promised to unveil a fresh set of measures against the spread of the disease.

On Thursday, the THL also stated that the number of new cases has grown “significantly” over the past month. “In more than a half of new cases, the source of the infection remains unclear,” the officials said.

