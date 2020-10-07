 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Dry run: Londoners left frustrated as ‘major’ pipe burst drives panic-buying of water (VIDEO)

7 Oct, 2020 11:59
Get short URL
Dry run: Londoners left frustrated as ‘major’ pipe burst drives panic-buying of water (VIDEO)
Snapshots from the video shared online
Thousands of East London residents remain without water following a “major” pipe burst that cut off supply to one of the UK’s most populated areas, and sent residents to raid supermarkets.

The outage, caused by a 42-inch pipe burst at Hackney Marshes, left thousands without any water across the densely populated East London area throughout Tuesday night. Utilities company Thames Water said it had been working through the night to restore supply. Water returned to a number of affected areas on Wednesday morning, but many households remain without it or with limited pressure.

Videos emerged on Tuesday night of Londoners panic-buying water at a local supermarket. 

In the video shoppers at a packed Tesco outlet in the east-end neighborhood of Leytonstone can be seen filling their arms and trolleys with bottled water products as shelves emptied.

As water supply challenges continued on Wednesday morning, many took to Twitter to share their frustration. One person commented “Welcome to the Ghetto” 

Meanwhile, the British reputation for making light of a situation was upheld by Londoners as stories emerged of people selling tap water online. 

Thames Water expects supply to resume fully around midday, allowing residents to wash hands, flush toilets and access drinking water from the tap.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies